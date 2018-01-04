Mumbai Crime: Top investor booked for stalking and sexual harassment

A top venture investor, Mahesh Murthy, has been booked by the Khar police, on charges of stalking and sexual harassment.



Representational Picture

A top venture investor, Mahesh Murthy, has been booked by the Khar police, on charges of stalking and sexual harassment. The FIR comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi wrote to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) on November 17. The victim is a Delhi resident and has registered the matter there in 2017.

DCP zone IX Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed that the FIR against Murthy under sections 354 (D), 509, 67 IT Act, had been lodged with the Khar police station. A statement by the NCW read, "The Mumbai Police have registered a case against renowned venture investor Mahesh Murthy... Following the Commission's successful intervention and as per the statement of the complainant, cognisable offence is disclosed against Mahesh Murthy..."

The case was registered at Khar police station as Murthy's residence is in the locality. The NCW had written to the DGP regarding Murthy's use of objectionable, derogatory sexual remarks and obscene signs on social media. Murthy had uploaded a blog post 'The confessions of a serial offender' last February, after which the woman had approached the NCW.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go