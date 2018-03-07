Mumbai Crime: Two BMC staff accept Rs 20,000 bribe for permission to cut Dahisar trees, arrested

The duo had initially asked the contractor for RS 35,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two employees of the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for accepting thousands of rupees in bribe. The officers allegedly took the money in return for granting permission for the felling of trees in Dahisar.

The accused, identified as 48-year-old Rajesh Parab and 25-year-old Sadanand Chavan, accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as having stated, "The complainant in the case is a contractor, who takes up the work of cutting trees for which, he requires permission from the BMC."

The duo had initially asked the contractor for RS 35,000; Rs 5,000 for Parab and Rs 30,000 for Chavan. While the contractor negotiated the demand down to RS 20,000, he was not willing to pay the sum and approached the ACB. The ACB set up a trap to catch the duo, based on the contractor's complaint. Parab worked as a labourer, while Chavan was an assistant for the civic body.

