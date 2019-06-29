Mumbai crime: VP of international bank loses 1.8 lakh in credit card clone scam

crime

The FIR was registered on June 18 and officers from Worli police station say that they have identified the ATM

Representational image

Mumbai based vice president, Yogesh Bachlani was strolling in his office in Worli when he received an SMS saying that Rs 10000 had been withdrawn from his credit card in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai. Hardly had Bachlani got any time to react to the situation when Rs 10000 were withdrawn 17 more times from the account, thus amounting to 1.8 lakh in a couple of minutes. Even though he managed to get his card blocked, the damage was done.

It has been a month since the incident took place, but the police still have no clue about the culprits. The FIR was registered on June 18 and officers from Worli police station say that they have identified the ATM where the cloned card was used and was going through the CCTV footage for more clues.

Also read: Bulgarian national arrested for cloning of ATMs cards

An investigating officer in the case said that Bachlani could have used one ATM which was fitted with a skimming device and can obtain details of their victim's accounts.

The officer told Mumbai Mirror, "We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 419, (impersonation) 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 67C of the IT Act against unknown persons. We will get some clues from the Navi Mumbai ATM that was used for the fraud."

Bachlani is a resident of Andheri and works for a Switzerland-headquartered banking and financial services company.

Also read: Card cloning racket busted; one held from Bihar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates