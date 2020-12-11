Mumbai Crime: Ward boy held for sexually harassing COVID-19 patient

The Manikpur police in Vasai arrested a ward boy of a COVID-19 hospital for sexually harassing a patient who was admitted there. The woman has accused the man of making obscene videos of her and blackmailing her after she was discharged.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Rohit Rajbhar. According to police sources, Rajbhar made the videos and clicked the photos of the woman while she was asleep. A few days later, when she went home after being discharged, she started receiving texts with those photos and videos on WhatsApp, they added.

Rajbhar had allegedly threatened to make the photos and clips public if she did not pay Rs 10 lakh, police said. She informed her family members who insisted that she file a police complaint. On Tuesday, she approached the Manikpur police who registered a case against Rajbhar.

“The accused has been arrested under Sections 354A(3) (sexual harassment), 385 (extortion) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Information Technology Act. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody,” said Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector of Manikpur police station.

