Mumbai Crime: Woman catches conman who duped her of Rs 10,000

Wadala resident Rehana Sheikh, 35, who works at a medical store in Pali Hill, Bandra traced a conman successfully after 17 days of effort at an ATM in Bandra west where she was cheated of Rs 10,000 by the conman, who is now arrested by Bandra Police.

The accused has been identified as Bhupendra Mishra, 36, who has at least seven such cases against him and was arrested by crime branch last year in a ATM fraud case.

As per Rehana's statement to Bandra Police , last year on December 18, she was withdrawing money at an ATM outside Bandra station west . The accused was already present inside the ATM. She noticed that he was withdrawing from another machine and was keeping an eye on her pin number. However, she ignored. The accused told her to use another machine as the machine she was using had some problem.

After she walked out of ATM, within a minute she got a message that Rs. 10,000 was withdrawn from her bank account. Immediately, she went back to the ATM suspecting that the man would be behind this transaction but as soon as she reached the ATM, the accused fled from the location. She informed the bank and started looking for the accused everyday while she was going to work.

An officer from Bandra police said, "Rehana spotted the same person after 17 days on January 4 outside the same ATM and she began questioning Mishra for using her pin number to withdraw money. She asked him to return the money. As she was arguing with him, a lot of people had gathered so the accused didn't flee. The accused refused to recognise her, after which she informed the police. After questioning him, Mishra was arrested and later we came to know that he was arrested by crime branch in Kandivli last year for a similar kind of offence."

