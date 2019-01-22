Mumbai crime: Woman gang raped twice, five arrested

crime

The woman was allegedly gang-raped twice, on two different occasions and the instances were unrelated. The incidents took place within a kilometre of each other on the intervening night of January 15 and 16.

Representational image

Four men including a minor were nabbed along for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old woman in Mumbai. According to police, the woman was allegedly gang-raped twice, on two different occasions which were not related. The two incidents occurred within a kilometre of each other on January 15 and 16 respectively.

According to The Indian Express, police stated the woman had attended a programme in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. On her way back home to her residence at around 11.30 pm on January 15, three of the accused — a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, grabbed her and took her to a secluded location and they gang-raped her. A police officer said, "The three accused spotted her on the road and they took her to the service road, which is behind the parked vehicles. Then they forced themselves on her, one after the other." After allegedly raping her, the three fled from the spot. "Later when the victim started walking towards her residence, she was again accosted by two men less than a kilometre away from the spot where she was raped the first time. The two men also took her to an isolated location. They forced themselves on her and while resisting she suffered a head injury," said an officer.

Later, the woman walked to her home in a weak state and fell unconscious, but when she woke up the next day, she had sustained injuries on her head and body and got herself admitted to a hospital. "We sent a team but she could not remember everything," said an officer. But based on her statement, investigators started approaching their local informers, who tipped them off about the location of two men — one 18 years old and the other 21 — who allegedly raped her on the second instance. "We got the two suspects to the police station for investigation. After they confessed to the crime, they were arrested on Friday,” said an officer.

During the investigation, the police learned about the involvement of the first three people, who raped her the first time. And the two adults were picked up from their home. They were arrested on Monday after their confession. The minor, who also confessed, was detained. According to the police the five accused were produced in court and have been remanded in custody.

