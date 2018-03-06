Mumbai Crime: Woman raped at gun-point, her boyfriend shot dead after the act

A man was allegedly shot dead and his girlfriend raped by an unidentified person in Nalimbi village here tonight, the Thane rural police said



Representation pic

A man was allegedly shot dead and his girlfriend raped by an unidentified person in Nalimbi village here tonight, the Thane rural police said. Ganesh Dinkar and his girlfriend were at a hillock when a man approached them and demanded money, they said.

When the couple said they had no money on them, the man pointed a gun at Dinkar and allegedly raped his girlfriend. When Dinkar resisted, the accused shot him dead and fled, police said.

