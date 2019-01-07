Mumbai Crime: Woman's mangalsutra, cash allegedly stolen inside police station

crime

she forgot her purse on the table in a hurry and walked out of the station, but when she realized it, she went back but found the purse was missing from the table.

Nalasopara resident

Nalasopara: A 45-year-old Nalasopara resident allegedly had her purse stolen from the Tulinj police station when she went to register a quarrel complaint against her relatives on January 4, 2018.

It was revealed, that in a hurry, she forgot her purse on a table and in a hurry, walked out of the station. Once she realized it, she went back but found out that the purse was missing.

She informed the police after which they began searching for it and later on returned it to the woman. She then alleged that her 'mangalsutra' and cash was missing from the purse, and she insisted an official to register a case but they refused saying she must have misplaced it.

According to sources, Shila Chavan, the Nalasopara east resident from Achol Dongri area, had her younger sister with her when she went to file a complaint. The duty police officer heard her part of the story and later registered an NC and handed a copy to the victim.

“I forgot the purse on the bench the police station and left after registering the complaint. Fifteen minutes later, when I realized and went back, the purse was missing. I asked the people seated on the nearby bench but no one replied. When I complained, the police started looking for it and a few moments later they returned the purse. After I checked inside, I found out that my mangalsutra and Rs 50 cash was missing." said the woman.

"My house keys, mangalsutra (weighing 15 gram around Rs 50 thousand) and Rs. 550 cash were in the purse. I showed it to my younger sister who accompanied me to the cop station. I also requested them to check CCTV footage but they refused to do so by stating that the area does not come under CCTV surveillance.

"The woman's allegations are baseless, she left the purse on the bench where the complainants sit. A woman sweeping the area in the police station found the purse and gave it to the police who later returned it to the woman," said a police official from Tulinj police station.

