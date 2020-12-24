Mumbai: Eight months on, BMC says G South has no slums in containment zones

Areas like Jijamata Nagar in the ward were one of the first to be sealed. File pic

With 260-odd city slums and chawls remaining in containment zones, down from last's month's 400, the G South ward, which includes areas such as Worli, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi and Prabhadevi, has hit the milestone of zero slums in containment zones.

The ward was a red zone for the initial few months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city in March and April. The ward's slum population was especially affected. The ward, though, continues to have over 275 active COVID cases and 68 of its buildings are still sealed.

The ward, considered important for it's in the constituency from where Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray won and also voted for Mayor Kishori Pednekar in civic elections. Of the total cases, 9,359 people have recovered so far.

Multiple programmes

Authorities credit their rigorous campaigns against COVID, including 'Doctor at Your Doorstep' for door-to-door screening, public awareness, sanitation of public toilets four times a day, automatic sanitation of toilets, disinfection by drones in crowded places. The Jumbo COVID Care Center at NSCI Dome and a COVID centre at Poddar Hospital, Worli proved to be boons for the ward.

In the early days of the pandemic, Jijamata Nagar, Janata Colony and Worli Koliwada, which had common entrance points and slum population, were one of the first areas to be sealed. Buildings of Worli BDD chawl, Deslile road, Prabhadevi station road and other smaller areas made containment zones, too.

An official said, "Apart from our special measures, the 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign helped, too. The campaign reached out to 1,01,525 homes and conducted inspections, surveys, screenings, treatment, guidance and public awareness. We are continuing efforts to ensure no more cases are reported in slums, especially with the possibility of a second wave."

275

No. of active COVID cases in the ward

