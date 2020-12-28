Mumbai: EOW probes Rs 58-cr fraud by former National Sports Club of India office-bearers

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has filed a complaint against its ex-chairman, ex-secretary and contractors after the club was allegedly duped of approximately Rs 58 crore. The FIR was filed on December 11 after an audit by KPMG International revealed that the club's previous committee raised bogus bills, approved inflated quotations, awarded contracts to selected contractors and floated tenders fraudulently. The case is being probed by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing.

NSCI members had suspected certain malpractices related to the funds and had written to Kamlesh Talreja, president of the Regional Committee. Thereafter, the KPMG was appointed to audit the club's account from April 1, 2013, to March 32, 2018.

The FIR names Jayantilal Shah, who was president for eight years, Rakesh Malhotra, who was secretary for 12 years and Rakesh Vanjani, Bhisham Shajwani and Sebastian Paul, all interior designers.

NSCI committee member Viren Shah said, "More than 500 members gave signatures to do the forensic audit because of irregularities. Eventually, the past management appointed KPMG for the audit 2012 onwards. But the then president and secretary pushed the report under the carpet. The current management finally complained to the EOW. We hope responsible people are punished."

The malpractices were noticed in commercial activities like restaurant and bar, and in tenders related to various work at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, etc.

