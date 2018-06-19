Mumbai events: Music to suit your every mood

Catch the veterans, vocalist Rahul Deshpande and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia (in pic), perform together for the first time at a concert titled Prayag

Kush Upadhyay

Three is company

Kush Upadhyay plays a nuanced brand of blues-rock music that has earned him a wide fan following over the years. Catch him at a gig with his trio, featuring Gino Banks and Sheldon D’Silva.



On: June 22, 9 pm

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Call: 8329110638

Entry Rs 749 onwards

Keep it classical

Catch the veterans, vocalist Rahul Deshpande and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia (in pic), perform together for the first time at a concert titled Prayag.

On: June 24, 8.30 pm

At: Gadkari Rangayatan, near Talao Pali Lake, Thane West.

Call: 8291373299

Entry Rs 300 to Rs 750



Hop to the beat

Listen to two DJs, Tarqeeb and Paper Queen (in pic), bring the roof down at a Lower Parel venue with their hip-hop and bass music.

On: June 22, 9 pm onwards

At: Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

