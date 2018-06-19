Mumbai events: Music to suit your every mood
Catch the veterans, vocalist Rahul Deshpande and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia (in pic), perform together for the first time at a concert titled Prayag
Three is company
Kush Upadhyay plays a nuanced brand of blues-rock music that has earned him a wide fan following over the years. Catch him at a gig with his trio, featuring Gino Banks and Sheldon D’Silva.
On: June 22, 9 pm
At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
Call: 8329110638
Entry Rs 749 onwards
Keep it classical
Catch the veterans, vocalist Rahul Deshpande and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia (in pic), perform together for the first time at a concert titled Prayag.
On: June 24, 8.30 pm
At: Gadkari Rangayatan, near Talao Pali Lake, Thane West.
Call: 8291373299
Entry Rs 300 to Rs 750
Hop to the beat
Listen to two DJs, Tarqeeb and Paper Queen (in pic), bring the roof down at a Lower Parel venue with their hip-hop and bass music.
On: June 22, 9 pm onwards
At: Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Log on to insider.in
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Enjoy Mumbai rains with these top chai-pakora destinations in the city