Mumbai: Explosive substances found at Silver Sand Beach in Virar

Explosive substances were found at the Silver Sand Beach in Virar on Sunday evening. The explosion detected 24-lb detonator and 7 kg of ammonium nitrate. The bomb detector team thoroughly inspected the beach and excavated all of the explosives from the sand at the Silver beach and have sent the explosives to the laboratory for further inspection.

According to the police sources, the explosives were found while taking action on the Sand Port by the Virar Police and Palghar Crime Investigation Team.





In this connection, a case was registered against an unknown accused under the Sand Theft and Explosive Substances Act, 1908. The police have started the investigation and further details are awaited, said police officer Hitendra Vichare from Palghar local crime Branch.

