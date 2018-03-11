Mumbai: Four including three foreigners arrested for ATM card cloning in Vasai

The police had filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and under the information technology act

The Vasai police on Saturday arrested four people including three foreign nationals in a card cloning case. Officials said the four were in jail and they were arrested after being identified in the CCTV footage of an ATM in Vasai. The four arrested are Kamal Khan (Indian), Richard Mago, Hilar Kigon, Senrick Damba.

The police had filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and under the information technology act. While investigating the case, police obtained CCTV footage of the ATM and the accused were identified based on which the police took the transfer custody of the accused from jail where they were lodged in another case in which they were arrested before.

Police suspect the gang had installed a cloning machine and then taken the card details and used it to withdraw money from other ATMs.

