Mumbai: Ghatkopar residents protest against govt's decision to build firing range in a hill

Residents of Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar are up in arms against Maharashtra police to save a hill, Khandoba Tekdi, where the State wants to build a firing range. The project has led to hundreds of trees getting removed and residents also claim that the construction has damaged a waterfall.



Khandoba Tekdi after hundreds of trees were removed. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A group of citizens also started a signature campaign on Sunday. The hill in Ghatkopar West has an ancient temple of Lord Khandoba and has around 1,000 trees remaining that are in danger. The state's Public Works Department (PWD) is constructing the firing range. Interestingly, in 2016, cops from police's Ghatkopar division had planted 625 samplings on the spot as part of the government's forestation drive.

Resident Vaibhav Thackeray said, "I am born and brought up in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar. We have considered this hill as our lungs. Sprawled over hundreds of acres, this hill also has a track for walkers and is a picnic spot. The waterfall also attracts hundreds of tourist." Thackeray narrated how things have changed at the hill in a couple of months. "Greenery spread over 40 acres has been cleared by JCBs. Don't know how far this will go."

"The hill is not just lungs for Ghatkopar residents, but it also houses several reptiles. As the construction goes on, we fear more and more reptiles, disturbed by noise and shocks, will come down in Bhatwadi," added Dinesh Dandhare, another resident. "We are not even allowed to go up the hill for walks. Guards literally threaten locals. We contacted the local deputy commissioner of police and police assured us uninterrupted entry. However, sooner or later, it will be closed to us forever."

Local MLA Ram Kadam termed this as the government's double standards. "On the one hand, the government claims to be the saviour of the environment and on the other hand, it is destroying a hill. The hill used to be a firing range, which we got the government to close in 2015-16. But now they have come up with a closed firing range," he said. "I will take this issue to the chief minister. If they don't stay the construction, I will have no option but to agitate," Kadam added.

Dangerous incidents

>> In Sept 2014, a tear gas leak at the range caused irritation and cough to 40 people around the area

>> In December 2014, a stray bullet from the firing range hit the windscreen of a car in Powai

