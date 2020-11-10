Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals: Final is justice for two best teams of the tournament

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals in the final is justice for both teams who finished one and two. Sometimes, cricket can be very fair.

The two best teams who played the best cricket in the tournament have qualified for the final. Mumbai Indians haven't had too many bad days. They have looked a well-oiled machine that is capable of addressing any challenge that they faced throughout.

Delhi Capitals had their ups and downs. They had their failures at the top of the order. They had the great form of Shikhar Dhawan with Kagiso Rabada cashing in, picking up wickets. They had some great contributions with head coach Ricky Ponting marshalling his resources and Shreyas Iyer doing the job of an astute leader.

This is a big final; not one about history. It's about today. And that is something both teams will be aware of. Mumbai Indians have been there before. They know how to play finals while Delhi Capitals will be thirsting for this one.

I expect a great game, but it all depends on the runs that Delhi Capitals put on the board. If they do that well, they have Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin to back them. But runs will be crucial. MI will have to endure an off day to lose. They haven't had too many, but cricket springs up surprises.

Shishir Hattangadi is a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain, now CEO of Baroda Cricket Association

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news