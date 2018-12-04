Mumbai: Marine walk near Haji Ali to introduce Mumbaikars to unusual sea-creatures

things-to-do

Get introduced to unusual sea creatures in Mumbai during a marine walk near Haji Ali

Sea-ing

The tide in Mumbai is expected to be at its lowest point this year later this week. This means that it's the ideal time for people in the city to get a glimpse of diverse sea creatures, visible in rock pools that are formed during this period. The coastline here is home to all sorts of marine life, such as hermit crabs, various types of snails and sea sponges. And a walk down the rocky shore next to Haji Ali will acquaint participants with some of these.

"We started these walks last year, and there is always something new to look forward to, since you can't predict what sea creatures you will spot on a particular walk. People go around the world to see the marine life there, when there is literally an abundance of it in our own backyard," says Shaun D'Souza, product manager of Trip 360, who is organising the event.



Haji Ali Dargah

He adds that participants are advised to wear appropriate footwear since this stretch is especially rocky. So, grab your sturdiest pair before you head out to meet some of Mumbai's underwater residents.

On December 8, 4.30 pm Meeting point Haji Ali Dargah, Worli.

Log on to trip360.com

Cost Rs 750

