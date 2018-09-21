Mumbai: Mystery caller takes Ola driver for a ride

crime

The cabbie, identified as G Arora, 42, has been an Ola partner for the last two weeks

The incident occurred with Ola driver G Arora. Pic/Ashish Rane

A Mysterious caller left an Ola driver short on his earnings after calling him to fix a technical issue he'd been having. The police are now probing the issue. The cabbie, identified as G Arora, 42, has been an Ola partner for the last two weeks.

Speaking to mid-day about what happened, he said, "On September 16, I'd lodged a complaint with the Ola Partner care as I was not being able to update the correct reason for cancelling a booking, which is known as Driver Denied Duty (DDD), which impacts our scores. On September 17, I was waiting for a customer at BKC, when I got a call from someone who identified himself as a member of the Ola support team, saying he was calling to resolve my system problem."

Mentioned technical issues

Arora added, "The caller mentioned the technical issues I was facing. After that, he told me that he'd be taking control of my Ola account and car and giving a few dummy bookings, which I need to accept with their OTP, end the trip, and rate them. He said this would help increase my Ola score and enable him to check online if I'm facing any problem in generating bills, after which he'd resolve the issue."

According to the complaint Arora submitted to the cops, he said that soon after the call, he received as many as 51 bookings in the span of an hour. At the end of it, he was informed that his Ola score has been restored.

Where's my money?

However, Arora, who'd started his day with a credit balance of Rs 4,000 in his account, was left with minus Rs 1,049 at the end of it. Arora also alleged that the entire amount he'd received through Ola Money was debited and transferred to another account, which seems to belong to Ola. Arora also said that when he called the Ola office in Mira Road about the situation, he was informed by an official that his system had probably been hacked.

Arora then reported this to the Ola city head as well as the CEO. He also lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai police. The cops said, "We've received the complaint and are probing it." An Ola spokesperson said," We're closely working with the relevant authorities to investigate the case."

Also Read: 24-year-old Ola driver, two associates robbed passengers of their valuables midway

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates