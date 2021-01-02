Mumbai: Only 35 drink and drive cases on December 31st

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Mumbai traffic police found 35 cases of drink and drive on December 31, while there were 4,056 cases of other traffic violations. The drink and drive cases are much lower as compared to December 31, 2019, in all probability due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related curfew.

A senior officer said, "Blood test reports of all 35 offenders confirm presence of alcohol. All will be fined Rs 10,000 and their licences will be suspended for six months." here were much fewer people on city roads due to the 11 pm curfew. Police were deployed all over the city.

On December 31, 2019, 677 cases of drink and drive were made and licences of the offenders were suspended for six months. Other violations include 812 cases of riding without a helmet, 390 cases of not carrying a valid licence, 304 cases of parking vehicles in no-parking zones, 259 cases of parking vehicles in dangerous conditions, 253 cases of not driving without a licence, etc.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Praveen Padwal told mid-day, "On December 31, traffic police have booked 35 people for drink and drive."

The vehicles involved in the drink and drive cases include 26 motorbikes, one autorickshaw and eight four-wheelers. Of the total cases, six were in the South region (Colaba to JJ Marg, Wadala, Malabar Hill), eight in the Central region (Dadar, Bhoiwada, Tardeo to Dharavi, Antop Hill, Lower Parel), 12 in West region (Bandra to Amboli), and nine in the East region (Ghatkopar, Chembur to Vikhroli, Govandi).

Traffic police on the ground said people who had ventured outside to celebrate at places like Girgaon Chowpatty were heeding police announcements about the curfew and leaving for their homes.

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Chaitanya S said, "Very few people were out on the streets. Those who left their homes cooperated with the police. No untoward incidents have been reported."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news