Mumbai: Parents shocked after daughter's sudden death, preliminery report states food-poisoning

crime

The girl had gone for a tour to Goa along with her college friends. She started vomiting when they were on their way back to Mumbai

Representational image

The parents of a fashion designer student were in trauma after the mysterious and sudden death of their 21-year-old daughter who allegedly died in a hospital situated in Malad on June 25.

The deceased girl has been identified as Paullomi Ghosal and she allegedly died in Lifeline hospital on June 25.

According to the Dindoshi police sources, Ghosal hailed from Kolkata and was studying fashion designing in an institute situated in the Goregaon Film city since last year. She was living in a hostel which is situated in the Dindoshi area.

She went to Goa on a tour along with her four to five students who were studying in the same institute on June 21. They were coming back to Mumbai on June 24 when she suddenly fell ill and started vomiting. Her friends took care of her in between and they also informed her parents. As soon as they reached Mumbai, she was immediately admitted her to the Lifeline hospital situated in Malad where she died during treatment on June 25 evening, said a police official.

Also read: British woman honeymooning in Sri Lanka dies after food poisoning

"She suddenly started vomiting, we called her parents in Kolkata and they advised us to admit her in the hospital as early as possible. As soon as we reached Mumbai, we admitted her in the hospital. She died the very next day," said one of her friends who was also a part of that tour who went to Goa with the deceased girl.

A police team rushed to the hospital after getting an intimation from the hospital. They conducted a panchnama and the body was sent for autopsy. The preliminary report revealed that the death was because of food poisoning.

Another police official said, "The deceased girl's family had come here after the post-mortem. They handed her body over to them. Visara has been sent to the forensic lab for examination, if some suspicious thing is revealed in the forensic report, we will act accordingly as per the law. Currently, ADR has been filed."

Also read: Mumbai: Dindoshi police hunt for man who fled after wife's mysterious death

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates