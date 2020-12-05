Mumbai: Paying guest accused of molesting a 15-year-old

The Goregaon police have arrested a 24-year-old woman over allegations of molesting a 15-year-old. The accused women was living as a paying guest in the victim's Goregaon flat. According to a complaint filed by victim's mother, the accused befriended her son and sexually molested him several times.

The accused's lawyer has refuted all allegations and claimed rent dispute to be the reason behind the allegation. On November 15, the victim's mother learnt that her son, his friend and a woman were denied a room at an Andheri hotel. On checking his WhatsApp, she found that her son was having a sexual relation ship with the paying guest.

Acting on the complaint, the Goregaon cops arrested the accused under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 2. She was produced in the court which remanded her to police custody. Refuting allegations, advocate Tanveer Faruqui, said, "My client is being framed under wrong charges due to a rent dispute, the complainant is only settling scores with her."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news