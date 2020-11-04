Mumbai police on lookout for DJ Chetas in IPL betting racket

The Crime Investigating Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police raided a flat in Mulund on October 30 and busted a cricket betting racket. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case and the police is on the lookout for six more accused, including DJ Chetas, who has been the official disc jockey of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Three persons - Dipesh Jain, Piyush Ashar and Digesh Mehta – were arrested the same day, while another bookie Hardik Matalia was arrested on November 2. The raids were conducted when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was playing KKR.

DJ Chetas’s name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested accused. The police said they are verifying if he was only into placing bets or was part of the racket.

During the raids, the police seized 41 mobile phones, SIM cards, a tablet, two laptops, SIM cards, line boxes and Rs 1.8 lakh from the flat. All accused were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and Information Technology Act and were remanded in police custody.

Police said they downloaded an app on which they were accepting bets over the phone. Most dealings were in cash or through hawala channels, added police.

When Mid-day contacted DJ Chetas, he said he is unaware of the case. “I am getting this information from you. I am not aware of this offence or any betting racket. I am an artist and have never indulged in any kind of such things. I don’t know who has found my association with bookies. I was associated with KKR 4 years back and now have no links with franchise”.

DJ Chetas started his career with Bollywood mashups. His first mashup was ‘Salman Khan Mashup.’ His Bollywood mashups gained immense popularity.

