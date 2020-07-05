Mumbai Rains: Uddhav Thackeray asks BMC to be extra alert during monsoons

Even as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took review of the city's monsoon preparedness. The CM has decided to deploy a squad to take care of the potholes. He has also suggested posting 'before' and 'after' nullah pictures, so that people are aware that throwing garbage leads to waterlogging.

The city received its first heavy to very heavy showers between Friday and Saturday. Despite the claims from the civic corporation on monsoon preparedness, many low-lying areas were waterlogged for hours.



Uddhav Thackeray

The CM also praised the efforts of the BMC in its fight against the pandemic. He said, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is slowing down, there will be a rise of cough and cold patients at Coronavirus-designated centres. So, the city will have to increase testing and tracking of COVID-19 positive people. He also stressed upon the curbing of mosquito breeding spots. He asked the BMC to take a meeting of all the authorities for monsoon-related issues and create a common squad of all the authorities to take immediate action on potholes.

