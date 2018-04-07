Mumbai: Shakti Mills rapist held for threatening man with a gun

Juvenile offender, who has been involved in many crimes since his release, held after he threatens man with gun



Representation pic

Barely a week after being booked for assault, and the day he was released on bail in that case, Aakash Jadhav, the juvenile offender in the Shakti Mills gang-rape case, took to crime again. This time, a 42-year-old resident of NM Joshi Marg has registered a complaint against Jadhav, 19, and one of his associates, for allegedly threatening him with a revolver on Wednesday night.

Old habits die hard

Jadhav, now a resident of Bhandup, was arrested in 2013 in the gang rape of a photojournalist. He was sent to a correction home in Nashik. He was released from there in 2017. Since then, he has taken to crime again and was booked in an abduction and assault case in September 2017.

After being released on bail in that case, Jadhav was booked by the Agripada police for assaulting a 48-year-old in Mahalaxmi. Jadhav along with his friends Akash Gadkari and Siddhesh Tondwalkar was arrested for it on March 29. Jadhav was released on bail on Wednesday.

Most recently...

Ajay Matkar, 42, has lodged a complaint alleging threat by Jadhav and his friend Ashwin Khandekar. As per Matkar, on April 4 around 8.15 pm, Jadhav and Khandekar found him at a paan-bidi shop near Subhash Hotel on NM Joshi Marg. The duo pushed Matkar in the dark and allegedly threatened him with a revolver. "He poked the revolver in my stomach and asked, 'Should I shoot you?'" Matkar said in his complaint. "Ashwin asked Aakash to leave me alone and both went away. Aakash walked towards Chinchpokli and Ashwin towards Currey Road," added Matkar.

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered a case against Jadhav and Khandekar under IPC sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). "We have registered the offence and are verifying the allegations," said senior inspector Ahmed Pathan.

