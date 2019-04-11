Mumbai: Stand-up comedy with no gender bias

things-to-do

If you are in the mood for some jokes or just want to take a break from mundane life, then this stand-up comedy act is for you

If you are in the mood for some jokes or just want to take a break from mundane life, then this stand-up comedy act is for you. Featuring two boys and girls Shaad Shafi and Joel D'souza, and Sumaira Shaikh and Urooj Ashfaq respectively, the evening will see the four crack some of their favourite jokes and also try out new material.

ON April 27, 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

AT The Habitat, 1st and 4th, Hotel Unicontinental, road number 3, Khar West

CALL 9833358490

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 200

