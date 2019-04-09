Mumbai: Story telling festival now in town

things-to-do

There's a new storytelling festival in town, and it promises to introduce its little participants to the wonders of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (hence, STEAM) in a fun way. STEAM Ahead: A Festival of Science Stories will enable students from schools and NGOs across the city to meet authors of books, and pique their imagination in these fields.

The event will feature books on topics such as drones, architecture, and space with corresponding interactive sessions including story-telling and music performances as well as one helmed by musician Canato Jimo. Author Lavanya Karthik will conduct a session on bionics, where kids can build artificial limbs and pretend to be cyborgs.

"The sessions will introduce kids to concepts of everyday science. We aim to create awareness among children about fields like biotechnology because today's kids are tomorrow's leaders," says Shinibali Mitra Saigal, editor, Pratham Books, the curators of the event.

On: April 12, 10.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Email: education@bdlmuseum.org (to register)

