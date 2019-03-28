Mumbai: Tribal man's bike set to fire in Nalasopara

crime

In an incident that was captured on CCTV, a bike owned by a tribal youth identified as Sunil Chipat was set to fire by an unknown person on the wee hours of Wednesday at Taki Pada area in Nalasopara east.

According to police sources, the miscreants covered their face with a handkerchief and broke the gasoline pipe of the Bajaj Discover bike and fled from the spot after burning the bike completely.

Along with the bike, a storeroom caught in the fire burning many important papers, agricultural materials, water pumps, pipes, fertilizers, wires, welding machines, cycles etc. No FIR has been registered yet in this connection.

The bike owner Sunil Chipat said that he suspected unauthorised construction mafia are involved in the conspiracy as he had filed a complaint against their unauthorised construction in the neighborhood area.

