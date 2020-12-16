Mumbai: TV actor arrested for duping elderly in other states by posing as cop

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a TV actor from his residence in Andheri for allegedly duping several elderly persons in Nagpur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh by posing as policeman.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 40-year-old Firoz Jafari alias Salman has done minor roles in TV shows and led a gang of three persons who conned senior citizens into parting with their jewellery.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Duping Many For A Lavish Life Lands Bollywood Scriptwriter In Cop Net

According to the police, Jafari used to pose as a policeman at traffic junctions in different cities and targeted the elderly wearing jewellery.

The police said he used to caution the victims by telling them fake stories of theft attempts on senior citizens and would offer to safely place their jewellery in the bag. While putting the jewellery in the bag, he would switch it with the fake jewellery. Some of the victims realised that they have been robbed only after opening the bag much later.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops Posing As Engineers Nab Thief Who Fled With Rs 76-Lakh Drill

Recently, a 65-year-old woman in Dehradun, who lost jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, registered a police complaint. Based on the investigation, the Dehradun police tracked Jafari to Mumbai and sought help from the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai crime branch nabbed him handed him over to the Dehradun police.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news