Mumbai: Woman hangs self after killing son at their residence in Kurla

crime

Their bodies were recovered when deceased Anuja Vanjari's mother-in-law reached home after work. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered an accidental death report in the matter

Representational Image

A 25-year-old committed suicide after strangulating her three-and-a-half-year-old son at their Kurla West home on Tuesday evening. Their bodies were recovered when deceased Anuja Vanjari's mother-in-law reached home after work. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

Vanjari resided with her husband Deepak, son Shree and mother-in-law at the Gurudutta Society in Kurla (West). On Tuesday evening when Anuja's mother-in-law reached home after work and knocked on the door, she did not respond. One of the neighbours spotted her hanging from the ceiling and the child lying on the bed. Thereafter, they broke open the door and called a doctor, who declared them dead.

"Anuja's parents had visited her on Monday. But nothing unusual had happened. We are speaking to her relatives and in-laws to get more information," said a police officer.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates