Mumbai: Woman, infant found dead on railway tracks at Nalasopara

The bodies of a young woman and an infant were found on railway tracks along the Western Line.

A case of accidental death was filed by the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP). The bodies were found on the tracks between the Virar and Nalasopara railway stations.

While the relationship between the deceased has not been established, the woman, who was in her early 20's, could have been the baby's mother.

A report in the Times of India quotes the police as having stated that it is unclear whether the deaths were due to a genuine run-over, or whether, it was a case of suicide. Further investigations remain ongoing.

