Music High Court is putting India on the Global Electronic Music Map

In the past years, electronic music record label Music High Court, has proven itself as a pioneer in the independent electronic music sound in India, putting the country on the global map with the sound and art direction of their releases and Live Experience IP, MHC Throwdown.

Founded by Arpit Gawri and Shrey Dua in 2015, their extensive background across music production and marketing, as well as artist management and programming has led to the formation of one of the strongest and prominently-branded independent record labels on this side of the continent.

“Our main aim has always been to bridge the massive gap between commercial and lesser known/underground sounds and genres, be it in India or the global market. With the new wave of young producers trying to establish themselves in the market, there is so much talent out there. Yet the biggest struggle an artist faces with this saturation of music is to push their sound to the right set of ears - and that’s where we come in”, says co-founder Arpit Gawri, who is also a music producer under the name 32Stitches, with releases on Universal, Trap Nation, NoCopyrightSounds, Magic Music etc, with more than 16 million streams on his releases. “We believe in quality over quantity, and carefully curate and package each track we sign. Be it the cinematic artworks and visuals for our releases, or the production concepts and setups for our live shows - we make sure everything stands out with a unique identity”.

In December 2018, they launched their live experience IP, MHC Throwdown - hosting live concerts with conceptualised production setups across India and Europe. To date they’ve hosted 10 shows under the brand, with artists like TroyBoi, ATLiens, Nitti Gritti, San Holo, K?D, Tisoki, Snavs, Holly etc, attended by over 15,000 people.

“While a majority of our label audience lies in the US and Europe, India has been a strong focus for us throughout, despite it being one of the toughest markets to break in this space. EDM is dominated by a young audience, and their tastes are strongly defined by the trending artists and major festivals taking place in India, making them a lot more hesitant to jump into fresher music styles which they aren’t familiar with otherwise”, says co-founder Shrey Dua, who has worked extensively in the music business space in India with companies like Sony Music India, Kitty Su and Sunburn Festival etc for more than a decade now. “We launched our live shows to bridge this gap even further and get more people to hear music they’d love but haven’t explored yet. It’s definitely brought us one step closer to bringing about a cultural shift, but it’s still a long way ahead”.

Their record label recently crossed more than 4 million streams, growing at an aggressive speed since their launch last year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever