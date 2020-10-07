Musical on Johan Cruyff's life to be released next year

A musical about the life of legendary Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff is set to start late next year, paying tribute to one of the game's greatest-ever players. "14 de musical", referring to the famous number on the back of Cruyff's jersey, is expected to open at the AFAS Theatre in Leusden, southeast of Amsterdam in September, Dutch producers announced on Tuesday.

Theatre editor Tom de Ket has "turned the life story of the legendary footballer with a paradoxical personality into a script about ambition, love, and friendship but also about jealousy, loneliness and betrayal," the Out Of Office Productions company said.

Cruyff, 68, died of lung cancer four years ago.

