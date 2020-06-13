My daughter inspired me to leave Reddit: Serena William's hubby

American tennis great Serena Williams's husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, has revealed that it was their daughter who inspired him to step down from Reddit's Board of Directors.

Last week, Alexis, 37, resigned from the top post, to make way for black leadership. "You know, Reddit was my first child. I started it right out of college. I was a kid who walked out of an LSAT to go to a Waffle House and decided he wanted to become an entrepreneur," he said on the American TV show, CBS This Morning.

"But looking inward, it was a hard decision until it was a really easy one…when I remembered that my greatest creation is not and never will be Reddit. It's my daughter, and I want her to be proud of her father," he added.

