Mystical melodies that takes delves deep into Sufism at this gig in Girgaum

An album launch gig this weekend will take the audience deep into the essence of what Sufism stands for - love and oneness

Before there was any conflict between India and Pakistan, there was the Bhakti movement, and Sufism. And when Moinuddin Chisti first brought the latter philosophy to our shores in the 13th century, he came with an inclusive mindset that helped assimilate Sufism with the Hindu way of life. And that message of harmony is also the theme of a concert in the city this weekend.

The performance, called Sounds of the Sufis, will also entail the launch of an album, Ek Hi Rang. It's the brainchild of vocalist Anuraag Bhoundeyal, storyteller Priyanka Patel and percussionist Karan Chitra Deshmukh, who have been working on this debut effort for over a year. Bhoundeyal says, "On the face of it, we are tracing the journey of Sufism through the album. But what we are essentially saying is that instead of looking at the periphery, let's look at what lies at the core of Sufism — and that's love and oneness."

ON March 15, 6.30 pm

AT The Royal Opera House, Girgaum

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 499 to Rs 1,200

