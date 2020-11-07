Search

Namrata Shirodokar posts 'rare' throwback pic of hubby Mahesh Babu, son Gautham

Updated: 07 November, 2020 07:17 IST | IANS | Chennai

Namrata Shirodkar posted a throwback picture of her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, and their son Gautham.

Image source: Instagram/@namratashirodkar
Actress Namrata Shirodkar posted a throwback picture of her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, and their son Gautham, captured in a moment of family bonding. In the image, Mahesh holds Gautham while their son bends down to reach out for their pet dog.

"A rare one.. all the boys in the house @urstrulymahesh@gautamghattamaneni," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 37.1 K likes on the photo-sharing website.

 
 
 
Namrata recently shared a couple of throwback pictures to make her point that marriages are made in heaven. The first picture is of her wedding day, when she tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The second image, in black and white, is from the wedding of her parents.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like "Hero Hindustani", "Vaastav: The Reality" and "Bride And Prejudice" among others.

She met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 telugu hit "Vamsi". The two tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

First Published: 07 November, 2020 07:14 IST

