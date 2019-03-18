Nandita Mahtani's latest creation for Ananya Panday is creating a stir

famous-personalities

The two-year collaboration is the first of its kind for the channel with an Indian designer. She will lead a workshop on summer styling at Phoenix Market City on March 29 as part of the mall's Power Woman Fiesta

Ananya Panday and Nandita Mahtani

Ananya Panday recently created a stir with her black sheathed sequin dress with zap embroidery. The selection belongs to Nandita Mahtani's collection, which marked the celebrity designer's collaboration with an international kids channel.

The creation was hence replete with sequins, embroidery and millennial vibes. The designer celebrates 15 years of her eponymous label. This collection includes slip dresses, skirts, statement bombers, sweatshirts and denim jackets with iconic cartoon characters. It also has an exclusive kids' range and a men's capsule.

Register at: http://bit.ly/FabToBeFemale

