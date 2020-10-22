Natalie Portman dreads training for superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder

Actress Natalie Portman says she finds training for the upcoming superhero film, Thor: Love and Thunder, hard. The actress opened up about preparing for the film in Sydney, when she joined "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" virtually, reports eonline.com.

Fallon pointed out that a lot of training and exercise goes into superhero films, and Portman confessed she was dreading it. "I'm trying. I've also had months of like pandemic, you know, eating baked goods and lying in bed and feeling sorry for myself. So I'm like super tired after working out, and during and dreading before," she said.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Thor: Love and Thunder". She will be the first female to play the superhero Thor.

Earlier in an interview, Portman said that her version of Thor is not considered 'Lady Thor' but rather 'The Mighty Thor'.

"She's actually The Mighty Thor," the actress told Serena Williams in an Instagram Live session. "The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor," she added.

Actor Chris Hemsworth also returns as Thor in "Thor: Love And Thunder". The film, fourth in the action franchise, reunites Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Portman, and continues the adventure after the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

