Navi Mumbai: 11 idols, donation box stolen from Amrit Dham temple in Vasai

Around 11 panchdhatu idols and a donation box were stolen from Amrit Dham Jain Temple in Vasai on Wednesday, police said. The stolen idols are valued in millions, they added.

Police is inspecting the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

CCTV footage of the incident

Further investigation is on.

