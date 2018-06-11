Navi Mumbai Crime: 14-year-old porn addict repeatedly rapes his 16-year-old sister

Cops said crime came to light after a medical check-up showed the girl to be pregnant

Representational Image

A 14-year-old porn addict in Navi Mumbai took his obsession with sex too far when he raped his 16-year-old sister. The months-long abuse came to light recently, when the family found she was pregnant. The boy has been sent to a juvenile detention centre.

The Kamothe police arrested the minor accused for sexually assault. "He has been sent to the juvenile home. We are carrying out further investigation," said DCP Tushar Doshi.

It was the mother who brought the crime to the police's attention last week. Sources in the police said, "The accused was addicted to watching pornographic materials. Around four months ago, when their parents were out for work, the boy took advantage of their absence and raped his elder sister. Following this incident, the accused repeated the crime a couple of times."

Recently, the survivor started developing health issues, so her mother took her to the hospital. Co-incidentally, the doctor treating her happened to be a member of the Child Welfare Committee. The doctor examined the 16-year-old and found that she was pregnant. This news shocked the family. The girl received counselling, after which she revealed that she had been raped by her younger brother.

The Kamothe police registered an FIR and took the accused into custody on June 7. An officer added, "The survivor and accused are both school-going children from Kamothe gaon. Their parents are working professionals, and they are out of the house for long hours. The boy got addicted to porn and would watch it at home, when his parents weren't around."

