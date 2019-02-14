Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's Photograph gets a release date

bollywood

Directed by Ritesh Batra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's Photograph will release on March 15, 2019

Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Picture Courtesy: Sanya's Twitter account.

After gaining massive appreciation at the Berlin Film Festival, the makers of Photograph have decided to release the film on March 15, 2019. Starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the makers took to their social media sharing a poster along with the new release date.

Sanya Malhotra took to her Twitter account to share the release date and wrote: "Two worlds met with the help of a ring#PhotographMovie. Releases in India on 15th March."

Photograph was earlier premiered at the Sundance Film Festival along with one of the most prestigious international film festivals - Berlin Film Festival, where it received great reviews and was appreciated by the critics. The film will be the reunion of director Ritesh Batra and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui after their successful collaboration in The Lunchbox.

The backdrop of the film is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, where Nawaz is essaying the character of a photographer and Sanya Malhotra plays the role of an introverted college girl who tops in her studies, who was last seen in the blockbuster Badhaai Ho.

Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on March 15, 2019.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra all set to play a Gujarati character for the first time in Photograph

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates