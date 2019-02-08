Sanya Malhotra all set to play a Gujarati character for the first time in Photograph

bollywood

Hailing from a Punjabi family and born and raised in Delhi, Sanya Malhotra is now playing the role of a Gujarati girl for the first time on screen

Sanya Malhotra who is currently riding high on the success of her latest outing Badhaai Ho will mark her role as Gujarati girl in her upcoming Ritesh Batra's directorial Photograph. Hailing from a Punjabi family and born and raised in Delhi, Sanya Malhotra is now playing the role of a Gujarati girl for the first time on screen.

The actress who is playing a Mumbaikar is excited to be a part of the film. Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has doubled her excitement. Besides being an exceptional actress everybody knows that Sanya Malhotra is a well-trained dancer as her many dance videos had gone viral insanely. The starlet is fanatic about collecting memories through clicking pictures.

For the film, the actress had personally visited Marine drive, the gateway of India, Haji Ali, Juhu Chowpatty, to sense and feel the ancient Mumbai since she's playing a Mumbai girl.

Sanya Malhotra on the sets of Photograph used to click pictures and which she has added to her collection. The actress' journey in B-town from a wrestler to a high-class girl in Badhai Ho has been a captivating one. Be it on-screen or off, Sanya doesn't fail to surprise us with her looks.

International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called it 'a quiet charmer.' Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 8th March 2019.

