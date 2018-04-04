Naxal arrested in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra

Police had received a tip-off about the presence of four or five Naxals at the weekly market yesterday, said a press release from the Gadchiroli superintendent of police

The Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra have arrested a Naxal who, alongwith his associates, was allegedly planning an attack at a weekly market at Murumgaon in Dhanora teshil of the district. Police had received a tip-off about the presence of four or five Naxals at the weekly market yesterday, said a press release from the Gadchiroli superintendent of police.

When a police team spotted them, the Naxals opened fire, it said. But the police managed to nab Harish alias Santosh Potavi (24), resident of Markegaon in Dhanora tehsil, the release said, adding that other Naxals fled. They were planning an attack at the weekly market, it claimed. Potavi is a member of the Tipagad Dalam of the Naxals, and was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his head, it said. Meanwhile, Gadchiroli police have identified the third Naxal, a woman, who was killed in an encounter in Sirkonda jungle in the district yesterday.

She was identified as Vandana Kausi, resident of Mand, Pankhunjur in the district, police said. Kausi was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head. The other two who were killed in the alleged encounter were identified as senior Naxal leader Sunil alias Vilas Mara Kulmethe (39) and his wife Swarupa alias Aamsi Pocha Talandi.

