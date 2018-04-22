Neale Uthappa is stadium-ready

Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan's latest picture is so adorable!



Neale Nolan

India and Kolkata batsman Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan's picture, in Kolkata colours, went viral on social media before Kolkata's match Punjab on Saturday. The caption of Neale Nolan's Instagram picture read, "Ready for my first match at the stadium @robinaiyudauthappa #dada #meme #NNU." Cute, no?

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates