Neighbour attacks 45-year-old woman, forced to drink acid over land dispute

crime

Neighbour Kishan along with two accomplices barged entered into her residence when she was milking her cow in her courtyard

Representational Image

In a shocking turn of events coming from Rajasthan, where a 45-year-old woman was attacked by some miscreants over a land dispute; reports claim that during the dispute the miscreants allegedly murdered her by forcing her to drink acid.

According to Times Now News, the alleged incident occurred in Lambi Doongri hamlet of Jolana village in Rajasthan's Banswara district. The family members of the victim registered a complaint with the Arthuna police station alleging that their neighbour Kishan along with two accomplices barged into her residence, poured acid on her and made her drink the acid.

After learning about the alleged incident, the victim's kin immediately took her to the hospital where she succumbed to injuries. In the complaint, the victim's family members also alleged that the accused and the woman were engaged in a land dispute and that the accused had thrashed the woman. The incident occurred over six months ago, reports the website.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation into the matter and the victim's body was sent for an autopsy. The police have not made any arrests in this regard as of yet. More details are awaited and the investigation is underway.

In another similar incident, a jilted nurse threw acid on a 35-year-old doctor inside court premises, however, the doctor narrowly escaped with minor injuries. The nurse also allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming it, said police. The alleged incident occurred in Tirupati.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.