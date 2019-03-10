Neighbour rapes and blackmails woman on pretext of a job in Gorai

crime

Pic courtesy/ Suraj Ojha

Mumbai crime branch's unit XI has arrested 32-year-old man for raping and blackmailing a woman. The accused identified as Mangesh Gupta, a resident of Dahisar was the neighbour of the victim. According to the police, the victim informed them in her statement that, she works as a maid and is the only breadwinner of her house. One day Gupta called her to Borivali on the pretext of a job. Upon reaching the location, he asked her to accompany him in an autorickshaw where he forced her to have a soft drink which was spiked due to which she felt dizzy. He then took her to a hotel at Gorai and raped her. Gupta also clicked several pictures of her and threatened her that he would leak the pictures on the internet if she told anybody about the incident.

Initially, the victim kept this a secret but Gupta didn't stop here and started calling her up again demanding to have a physical relationship. Fed up with his demands, she approached the Dahisar police who registered a case against Gupta under sections of 363, 376, 328 and 506 of Indian penal code. After the FIR was registered against him, the accused was on a run to avoid the arrest.

The crime branch on Saturday received a tip-off about his whereabouts and informed DCP detection Akbar Pathan who then formed a team under the supervision of senior inspector Chimaji Adhav and laid a trap at Charkop from where they arrested the accused. "We arrested the accused and handed over him to the Dahisar police for further investigation," said an officer.

