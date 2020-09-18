Nephew dupes uncle of Rs 5 lakh on promise of booking flat

This pictuer has been used for representational purpose only

The Haryana police booked a man for allegedly duping his uncle to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on the promise of booking a flat in Noida.

In his complaint, Yunus Khan, a resident of Pinjore, told the cops that his nephew Nafees Khan told them that his boss Bhoopati, who lived in Noida, wanted to sell his house worth Rs 35 lakh for just Rs 22 lakh. The complainant said that by September 2018, he gave his nephew Rs 5 lakh as advance to book the flat, reports Hindustan Times.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"He handed over some documents, but they turned out to be fake. When contacted, Bhoopati said he was in Dubai and whenever we questioned our nephew, he would assure us Bhoopati would meet us on returning to India," Khan said.

According to police officials, the accused was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news