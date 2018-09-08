Netherlands' veteran footballer Wesley Sneijder retires

football

On an emotional night at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman handed over the captain's armband to Sneijder, 34

Wesley Sneijder turned out for the Netherlands for the 134th and final time on Thursday as Memphis Depay's brace secured a 2-1 friendly win over Peru in Amsterdam. On an emotional night at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman handed over the captain's armband to Sneijder, 34. Sneijder, the former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker who moved to Al Gharafa of Qatar this year, took the microphone and encouraged fans to join him for a beer on their way out of the stadium.

A star of the Dutch team that got to the 2010 World Cup final, Sneijder received a warm ovation from the fans at the home of Ajax, the club where he began his career. The most-capped Dutch player, who won his first cap in 2003, leaves behind a team trying to rebuild after failing to quality for Euro 2016 or the last World Cup.

