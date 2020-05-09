Never Have I Ever, Sex Education, Elite: Teen series to watch on Netflix

The teenage days are never coming back! If you are still into your early twenties, you'll be surely reminiscing those old gold days. If you've grown up watching Beverly Hills, 90210, Dawson's Creek, Everything Sucks, That 70s Show, Gossip Girl, you'll surely relate to what you are about to read. Netflix has a humungous range of teen shows, and as the lockdown continues, we still have time to watch some more and complete the list. Check them out.

Never Have I Ever:

A coming of age comedy-drama television series by Netflix, Never have I Ever, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is created by none other than the Mindy Project actress, Mindy Kaling, along with Lang Fisher. Partially based on Kaling's growing up in the Boston area, the show shares a story of an Indian American high school student dealing with the death of her father and other teen issues.

Sex Education:

Oh, man! From where do we start for this one? It's a mine for all the teen-drama. In this British comedy-drama, Sex Education talks about growing up days and difficulties faced by the high-school kids. Be it physical, emotional or psychological, Sex Education gives a panoramic view of the no-more-kids, not-even-adult stage of the 'grown-ups.' Starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson as a socially awkward teenager who finds it difficult to adjust in the everyday changing lifestyle of the high-school kids, and his mother, who is a sex therapist, making it a bit more difficult for the guy to make it at school

Elite:

If you follow Money Heist, you won't get bored watching Rio and Denver in this one too! Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama web television series, set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school. Elite revolves around the relationships between three working-class teenage students enrolled at the school through a scholarship and their wealthy classmates. Things turn dirty with every episode and reveal how wealth is used to manipulate the future of teenagers.

Riverdale:

If you think Gossip Girls is dramatic, wait until you binge-watch this one! Based on the characters of popular Archies comics, Riverdale screams high-school drama. There's a cool guy, who has the most popular girl in the town as his girlfriend, and there comes along a package of events that turn the lives of the teens living in Riverdale upside down.

The End Of The F***ing World:

The End of the F***ing World is so dark it will make you weep to look at the miserable lives of the characters before you go to sleep. If you aren't an ardent fan of dark humour, abort mission! Well, many aren't aware that this one is based on a graphic novel of the same name created by Charles Forsman. The programme follows James (Alex Lawther), a 17-year-old who believes himself to be a psychopath after a series of incidents occurred in his life after his mom's death. Alyssa (Jessica Barden), is shown as an angry classmate who has deep parenting issues ever since her childhood. James and Alyssa are connected in the weirdest way possible, and the entire show speaks about their escape from their tumultuous home life.

