New format, new jokes

Starting earlier this month, comedian Kunal Kamra has been getting online, at 9 pm nearly every night to test new material. His audience is made up of 40 people on the Zoom app, and he is trying out a new medium while at it. "The idea is to have one-and-a-half-hours of jokes ready at the end of six months," he says about this exercise, adding that it is something he is likely to continue in the days ahead.

While there are disadvantages that come with taking the virtual route, Kamra believes, the low expectations, and ticket prices are among the few things the medium has going for itself. "It's also the only way for people to see you if they want to. Since theatres are not opening anytime soon, we might as well get used to it."

Of the content in these shows, Kamra wants to keep the element of surprise intact and won't venture into the subjects he addresses. However, he says, "The jokes that you do in an auditorium fall flat here. I'm trying to make the shows more interactive and dissect a certain issue or human emotion with the audience. Besides, every show is different at the moment and I'm still finding my footing."

In an attempt to keep it interesting, Kamra also invites a new guest on each of the shows. "They are all people I admire and find funny," he says hinting at fellow stand-up comedians on the list.

On June 29 and 30, 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news