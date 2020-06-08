New school of thought

Earlier this week, a cartoon strip depicting a child attending an online class was doing the rounds on WhatsApp. In it, the child had devised an ingenious way to get some relief from online classes — he had hoisted a picture of himself in front of the webcam so that his teacher could only see his studious face, while he napped on the side. While the cartoon was meant to be nothing more than a light-hearted forward, it highlighted an important fact: the pedagogy that worked in school classrooms will not work online. Considering that e-classrooms are now a reality that will last for a while, we spoke to parents and experts about their key concerns and ways to tackle the same.

1 Smart structure and class size

Although many schools have been toying with digital learning for a while, the replacement of classrooms with electronic screens was unprecedented. Chembur resident Rinku Mehta recollects that when her nine-year-old son's classes began, there was pandemonium with over 60 excited kids talking all at once. Gradually, parents and students were handed guidelines on how to behave in an online classroom. How then does one go about designing virtual classes for students? "Before diving into online classes, we should have taken time to plan, train teachers and create resources for students," shares Francis Joseph, co-founder of SLN School Leaders Network Foundation and SLN Global Network, which work towards the development of the private and public school systems, pointing to how the Dubai government mandated teacher training and creation of study material, before kicking off online classes.



Poonam Somaiya and her son

The class size is another foundational factor, says Antonius Raghubansie, director of learning services, British Council India. "Smaller groups are always better. Teachers can choose to get help from an assistant for larger groups," he says, adding, "The duration of a live class should not exceed 60 minutes. Children should get time to settle in. Encourage them to interact with their classmates for a few minutes before the lesson."

Joseph also suggests that schools and authorities need to get creative to address the lack of devices through something as basic as donation drives. Schools should gather information on whether families are sharing devices in current circumstances, advises Raghubansie as this information in the planning phase can help educators schedule classes.

2 Attention spans matter

Ghatkopar resident Poonam Somaiya feels that although she has been accompanying her four-year-old for his online classes that began last week, it's difficult to expect him to stay engaged for two hours. "He's bound to get distracted as he is at home. Sitting in one place is a task as he'll want to run around," she adds. Mehta says her son, too, loses focus during lessons sometimes, as he is unable to interact. "He can't always ask a question or share his thoughts on the topic as they have to stay on mute and there are 30 other kids," she shares.



Rinku Mehta and her nine-year-old son

The rules of engagement will have to change, Joseph tells us, pointing to how the first thing that educators do is ask children to turn off their mics. "Let students participate and make them feel acknowledged." Both Raghubansie and Joseph suggest that there should be a mix of online, tactile and activity-based tasks. For young learners (up to the age of seven), Raghubansie suggests alternating between stirrer and settler activities like show and tell, sensory bin, etc. "This helps maintain kids' interest as they like to bring something from the kitchen or their playroom to the classrooms. Teachers must exuberate high energy levels, as kids respond to that."

3 Eye on screen time

Mehta tells us that her son is online at 9 am, and his lessons continue until 1 to 2 pm. "After that he has assignments that need to be uploaded online. So the screen time exceeds seven hours. They will end up straining their eyes," she rues. Anushri Rao, whose daughter is a Class 6 student of a Santacruz school, also feels that the over-exposure to the screen may be harmful. Raghubansie agrees that digital fatigue can impact students. "To reduce screen time for students, teachers can decide on projects and homework that don't require devices. For instance, instead of an online research-led topic, students can be asked to gather opinions from parents, friends and relatives," he says, adding, "Till the time that physical classes don't start again, teachers can evaluate the syllabus requirements and prioritise important elements for now."



Anushri Rao and her daughter

4 Discipline in a digital class

Although her daughter has been coping well with online classes as the school has been digitally inclined, Rao points out that the discipline might be weaning away, as the element of physical submission is missing. Moreover, with travel time no more a problem, elder children might end up misusing that time. "Earlier, my daughter, who is in Class 10, had to leave for school by 6.30 am. Now, because she doesn't have to travel, she ends up sleeping till late and somehow, drags through the first half and naps in the break time," says a Ghatkopar-based parent. While Raghubansie suggests choosing topics that kids will enjoy and in turn ensure that they complete assignments, Joseph says that habit formation is something parents need to keep an eye on. "If they are not used to sleeping in the afternoon, keep them engaged. That responsibility lies with the parent," he adds.

5 Parents should relax

Rao shares that some parents have been getting increasingly worked up about finishing the syllabus, online examination, and sitting with students through classes. "This could affect the child who may get embarrassed to ask questions in class," she says, adding that parents need to take a step back and let their children enjoy this time. Joseph, too, agrees. "Don't get anxious about exams. If you stay positive, your children will be happy and the learning environment will be better. Don't worry about the syllabus. Your child's safety should be the only thing that should matter now," he concludes.



Francis Joseph and Antonius Raghubansie

