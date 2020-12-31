Search

NYE Mumbai updates: Family spotted giving roses to cops in Marine Drive

Updated: 31 December, 2020 22:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbaikars were seen hitting the Juhu beach in good numbers on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

Pic via Bipin Kokate
Pic via Bipin Kokate

The Maharashtra government on Monday urged people to refrain from venturing out of their homes to usher in the New Year amid the COVID-19 outbreak and pointed that a night curfew is in force till January 5 in major cities of the state.

A circular issued by the state government appealed to people to "welcome the New Year in a simple way in their homes" and "avoid visiting seashores, gardens, roads even though there will be no day curfew on December 31".

However, Mumbaikars were seen celebrating the New Year's Eve 2020 at various iconic landmarks of Mumbai.

Take a look at some of the footage from the city.

- Mumbai police officials on high alert on the evening of December 31 and are even using drone surveillance to keep watch over certain parts of the city.

While there is a hint of sombreness in the city's air today but the new year cheer has taken over as a family is spotted giving roses to Mumbai police officials at Marine Drive.

- Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus and BMC building lit up on the occasion of New Year's Eve 2020.

csmt bmc

Pic: Soorya Karkera

- Mumbaikars seen strolling at Juhu beach on NYE 2020.

juhu beach

Juhu Beach | Pic: Satej Shinde

Mumbai normally sees huge crowds of revellers at Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaum and Juhu beaches, among other places, on the New Year eve.

juhu beach

Juhu Beach | Pic: Satej Shinde

juhu beach
Juhu Chowpatty | Pic: Ashish Rane
 
- Revellers at Bandstand waiting to ring in the new year.
 
bandstand
Bandstand | Pic: Sameer Markande
 
- Cops interrogating a suspicious biker at Mumbai-Thane border area. Security has been beefed up at the border area in view of NYE 2020.
 
mumbai thane border
Pic: Rajesh Gupta
 
The circular asked people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks when stepping out of their homes. There should be no bursting of firecrackers to avoid pollution, the circular further said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 31 December, 2020 20:32 IST

Tags

new yearmumbai newsjuhu beachbandra

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK