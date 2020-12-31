NYE Mumbai updates: Family spotted giving roses to cops in Marine Drive

The Maharashtra government on Monday urged people to refrain from venturing out of their homes to usher in the New Year amid the COVID-19 outbreak and pointed that a night curfew is in force till January 5 in major cities of the state.

A circular issued by the state government appealed to people to "welcome the New Year in a simple way in their homes" and "avoid visiting seashores, gardens, roads even though there will be no day curfew on December 31".

Don’t Stop The Party, Mumbai - Just Take It Indoors After 11:00!



Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00pm.



However, Mumbaikars were seen celebrating the New Year's Eve 2020 at various iconic landmarks of Mumbai.

Take a look at some of the footage from the city.

- Mumbai police officials on high alert on the evening of December 31 and are even using drone surveillance to keep watch over certain parts of the city.

While there is a hint of sombreness in the city's air today but the new year cheer has taken over as a family is spotted giving roses to Mumbai police officials at Marine Drive.

- Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus and BMC building lit up on the occasion of New Year's Eve 2020.

Pic: Soorya Karkera

- Mumbaikars seen strolling at Juhu beach on NYE 2020.

Juhu Beach | Pic: Satej Shinde

Mumbaikars gather at Juhu beach on #NewYearsEve on Monday. Maharashtra government issued strict guidelines for December 31 and urged people to not gather in groups in the city.



Video: @satejss @MNCDFbombay @mumbaimatterz @CommunityBandra @BandraDataHub pic.twitter.com/KwaCCzLPdy — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 31, 2020

Mumbai normally sees huge crowds of revellers at Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaum and Juhu beaches, among other places, on the New Year eve.

Juhu Beach | Pic: Satej Shinde

Juhu Chowpatty | Pic: Ashish Rane

- Revellers at Bandstand waiting to ring in the new year.

Bandstand | Pic: Sameer Markande

- Cops interrogating a suspicious biker at Mumbai-Thane border area. Security has been beefed up at the border area in view of NYE 2020.

Pic: Rajesh Gupta

The circular asked people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks when stepping out of their homes. There should be no bursting of firecrackers to avoid pollution, the circular further said.

